Taali Twitter Review: Netizens can't stop praising Sushmita Sen's performance; call it 'exceptional'

Sushmita Sen has taken the OTT space by storm with her freshly released outing, Taali. A biographical drama based on the life of India’s noted transgender activist and social worker, Shreegauri Sawant, the Sushmita Sen starrer web series has been directed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav. Led by Sushmita, the series is finally out and streaming successfully on a leading OTT platform. While Taali’s unconventional storyline strikes the right chord with the audiences, one thing that has amused the viewers the most and keeps them hooked till the end is Sen’s flawless portrayal of Sawant on the screen. From Sushmita’s fans to netizens, everyone has gone gaga over the actor’s performance in the web series, and these Twitter reviews are proof!

Now that Sushmita Sen’s latest outing is out and how a lot of Twitteratis are sharing their honest opinions about Ravi Jadhav’s OTT directorial. The brave and inspirational saga of Shreegauri Sawant is hailed as an eye-opener on social media. Sen’s scintillating performance in the series is sweeping the audiences off their feet.

Impressed by the story and Sen’s brilliant performance, a Twitter user wrote, “𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 & 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝘆𝗲 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿 #Taali breaks the stereotype of storytelling. A heartfelt ode that emphasizes on the condition of transgenders. @thesushmitasen fires up the screen as Gauri Sawant. Her stellar performance shines in inspiring journey of "from Ganesh to Gauri". She deserves all the awards & appreciation. A job brilliantly done, by the cast crew and all involved! #TaaliOnJioCinema #SushmitaSen.”

Calling Sushmita’s performance ‘stunning’, another user wrote, “for Sushmita Sen, hats off!!! just stunning performance. What a great comeback & you have done full honesty with your role. @thesushmitasen @reliancejio @JioCinema MUST WATCH #TaaliOnJioCinema #taali #SushmitaSen.”

Advertisement

“Watching #Taali And one thing I can say is @thesushmitasen has done a phenomenal job! Kudos,” another fan tweeted.

Calling Sen ‘the heart and soul’ of the series, another fan reacted, “Just finished watching Taali and damnn what a wonderful and an eyeopener series!! Representing third gender is not easy and @thesushmitasen has totally slayed this role.💫❤️ she is the heart and soul of the series. #TaaliOnJioCinema #Taali”

“#SushmitaSen did a true justice to a brave character like gauri sawant ji She did fabulous job 🔥Thank you so much @thesushmitasen ji for doing this role 🙏🙏#SushmitaSen #Taali,” praised another Twitter user.

Hailing Sushmita’s performance as her finest, one of the many fans of the Biwi No. 1 star tweeted, “Taali' 👏Sushmita Sen gives her finest performance as transgender activist🫶👏❤️🥰#susmitasen love you 🥰😘🫶❤️#duggadugga🙏💐 #Taali 👏🫶.”

“Mesmerized by @thesushmitasen's portrayal of @ShreegauriS in 'Taali.' An exceptional film that showcased the poignant struggle beautifully. Applause to the director @meranamravi and the entire crew. 👏🔥#TaaliOnJioCinema,” tweeted another fan while lauding the actor, the director, and the entire crew of Taali.

About Taali

Headlined by Sushmita Sen and directed by Ravi Jadhav, Taali is a biographical drama series based on the life of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant and also features Krutika Deo, Ankur Bhatia, Aishwarya Narkar, Suvrat Joshi, Hemangi Kavi, Meenakshi Chugh, and Maya Rachel McManus in key roles. Taali was exclusively released on a leading OTT platform on August 15, on the glorious occasion of Independence Day.

ALSO READ: ‘So proud of you didi’, Charu Asopa hails former sister-in-law Sushmita Sen’s performance in Taali