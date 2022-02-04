Taani to Jagat Janani: Anushka Sharma gives a cute crash course of her characters over the years; WATCH

Ever since her debut as Taani in the 2008 blockbuster ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma has been winning our hearts. She is an incredible actress who has played numerous versatile roles over the years and did exceptional justice to them. Be it the shy Taani in Rab De Bana Di Jodi, the ambitious Shruti in Band Baaja Baarat, or her demonic role in Pari, Anushka has always been a delight on the screen. Today, she hopped onto the viral ‘That’s not my name’ trend on Instagram and posted an adorable reel, giving an introduction to the characters she has played over the years.

In the reel that the renowned actress shared on her Instagram, she compiled short clips of her all remarkable roles. We could spot Shruti from Band Baaja Baarat, Bulbul from Badmaash Company, Shashi from Phillauri, Taani from Rab De Bana Di Jodi, Aarfa from Sultan, Jagat Janani from PK, among others. Honestly, the video beautifully captured her adventurous Bollywood journey. Humorously, Anushka captioned the reel, ‘Let me introduce myself…’ As soon as she put up the reel on her Instagram, it received a lot of love and compliments from all over. Anushka posts and her loyal fans assemble- that's the rule!

Check the reel HERE

Meanwhile, Anushka is all set to make a comeback on the screen with Chakda 'Xpress. The film will be released on Netflix and Anushka will be seen playing a character inspired by Jhulan Goswami. Besides this, reportedly, Anushka's production house Clean Slate Filmz has apparently signed a 400 billion dollar deal with Netflix and Prime Video.

Also Read: Anushka Sharma’s radiant smile in these sunkissed pictures will make your Sunday bright; PICS