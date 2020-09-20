  1. Home
Taapse Pannu comes out in ‘friend’ Anurag Kashyap’s support; Calls him the ‘biggest feminist’ she knows

As Anurag Kashyap has been embroiled in sexual harassment controversy, Taapsee Pannu defends him with a post on Instagram.
17726 reads Mumbai
The #MeToo storm, which was subsided with time, seems to be catching pace once again. Days after Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment by a model, Anurag Kashyap is also making the headlines as Payal Ghosh has accused him of sexually harassing her and claimed that the filmmaker made her feel uncomfortable. Needless to say, Payal’s allegations raised a lot of eyebrows and Anurag has come on the radar of the netizens who are demanding action in the case.

Amid this, Anurag’s close friend Taapsee Pannu has come out in his support and called him one of the biggest feminists. She shared a picture of herself with Anurag wherein she was seen having her hand on the filmmaker’s shoulder. The Saand Ki Aankh also mentioned that she would like to see him on the sets once again. “For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create,” Taapsee wrote.

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s post for Anurag Kashyap:

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap had also dismissed Payal’s allegations and called them baseless. In a series of tweets, the filmmakers stated, “What happened, you took a long time to attempt to silence me. No problem. In an attempt to silence me, you said too much dragging other women in it, being a woman yourself. Should have shown some respect, madam! Right now, I will only say that all the allegations levelled against me are baseless. Also, while putting allegations at me, dragging other actresses and the Bachchan family was a bad move. Yes, Madam, I have been married twice. If that is a crime, then I accept it. I have fallen in love many-a-times and I accept it.”

Also Read: Payal Ghosh accuses Anurag Kashyap of forcing himself on her; Kangana Ranaut joins netizens to ask for arrest

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Anonymous 48 minutes ago

chaploos

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Shes right why would he force himself on a good looking woman looking for work when a chaprassi like her is ready available for him.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

it's sad when women don't support women

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Tattee Pannu must stand up for #Charsianurag becos he is the only one who hired b grade actresses like her. No looks no talent but an opinion on everything.

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Very Simple.Didi ko Iski film bhi karni hai,Paisa bhi kamana hai,Or ho sakta hai...Charsi se pudiya bhi leni hoti hogi.

