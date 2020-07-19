Taapsee on Kangana Ranaut calling her a 'B Grade actress': 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya

did not mince her words during a recent interview with a national television channel. The actress addressed Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death, recalled her chat with Aditya Chopra when she turned down Sultan opposite and nepotism among various other things. During the Republic TV interview, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress deemed Bollywood actresses and Swara Bhasker as "B-grade actresses" who haven't risen up in the ranks despite working in 's camp.

Taapsee addressed the comment made on her during the interview and tweeted, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot."

For the unversed, in the explosive interview over the weekend, Kangana said, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

This isn't the first time Kangana and Taapsee have had a battle of words. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel dubbed Taapsee a "sasti copy" of the actress. Taapsee told ANI at the time that she will take Rangoli's statement as a compliment for she believes Kangana is a great actress.

"Both of them really love me and that’s because they give me so much time and attention from their lives. I, honestly and unfortunately, don’t feel the same so I don’t give it back in terms of my time and attention to them. It doesn’t matter to me in my life and my scheme of things. I don’t want to waste my time on someone who doesn’t matter to me," she told the news agency.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.