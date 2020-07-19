Taapsee on Kangana Ranaut calling her a 'B Grade actress': 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya
Kangana Ranaut did not mince her words during a recent interview with a national television channel. The actress addressed Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death, recalled her chat with Aditya Chopra when she turned down Sultan opposite Salman Khan and nepotism among various other things. During the Republic TV interview, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress deemed Bollywood actresses Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker as "B-grade actresses" who haven't risen up in the ranks despite working in Karan Johar's camp.
Taapsee addressed the comment made on her during the interview and tweeted, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot."
For the unversed, in the explosive interview over the weekend, Kangana said, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”
Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020
This isn't the first time Kangana and Taapsee have had a battle of words. Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel dubbed Taapsee a "sasti copy" of the actress. Taapsee told ANI at the time that she will take Rangoli's statement as a compliment for she believes Kangana is a great actress.
"Both of them really love me and that’s because they give me so much time and attention from their lives. I, honestly and unfortunately, don’t feel the same so I don’t give it back in terms of my time and attention to them. It doesn’t matter to me in my life and my scheme of things. I don’t want to waste my time on someone who doesn’t matter to me," she told the news agency.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Anonymous 15 minutes ago
Taapsee on Anupama Chopra's IV said she gets B-grade roles because of Nepotism. Kangana Ranaut highlighted the same fact that they don't get work as per their talent. Taapsee went from blaming Nepotism to justify nepotism. Taapsee had even said Kangana complains about Nepotism because of no work.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Lmao she and Swara are either dumb or pretending to be one, because she compare your career graphs and those of alia and ananya,You both being more talented and versatile will never get roles like them because you dont have the surnames.They are already A Listers but you guys are not considered one.She actually took your names because you guys acts as if nepotism debates revolves around kangana and you are all okay with not getting your due.Wake up from KJO and other mafias clutches.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
What right does kangna have to call tapsee a B grade actress? Tapsee has done good work.
Anonymous 33 minutes ago
Tapsee missed the point again for brownie points by movie mafia..Ughh!
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Tapsee is soo obsessed with one-up-manship that she forgot to use her favorite body part - cerebellum. Kangana actually praised you madam. Your existence is proof of nepotism - if you are better looking and a better actress than alia, why are you not getting pay check, brands and films she gets. Grow a spine lady!
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Taapsee is not that talented or accomplished to have that large mouth, and almost always quite disrespectful!!!
Anonymous 42 minutes ago
Parth samthan
Anonymous 46 minutes ago
Why does Taapsee hate Kangana? She is a good actor but still doesn't get big brand name so called "A" list movies which is true!
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Arey pannu she complimented you- called you prettier than alia and Ananya!! Asked you why couldn’t you act in Raazi?? After Badla pink that role you would’ve killed it don’t you think Pannu?? I think so I’m your fan!!