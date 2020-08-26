Taapsee Paanu shares her diet regime for Rashmi Rocket; Says ‘Keeping the right balance is important’

Taapsee Pannu munched on a plate of sweet aloo tikkis, and shared her diet plan for Rashmi Rocket in her latest photo on social media.

is quite active on her social media accounts. The actress often shares updates about her activities, photoshoots and throwback posts keeping her fans and followers entertained. Now, after five months of staying indoors due to the ongoing global pandemic caused by COVID-19, things are finally starting to get back to normal with safety measures being followed. After films and TV resumed their shooting, celebrities have also started getting back to their work schedule. And the same goes for Taapsee Pannu who has started shooting for commercials and other projects.

Most recently, the actress revealed that one of her forthcoming movies titled Rashmi Rocket where she plays the role of a track athlete will be setting sail in November. Taking to her Instagram account, the actress showcased how she’s preparing for her upcoming movie. Sharing a glimpse of her diet, the actress uploaded a picture of herself sitting down on a swing in her balcony munching on a healthy breakfast. She can be seen wearing a grey pair of track pants with a black tank top and her hair tied in ponytails.

Here is Taapsee Pannu's post:

The actress captioned her post, “This is how prepping for #RashmiRocket looks like! Starting off my day with this carb-rich breakfast planned by my fuss free @munmun.ganeriwal. As she says, working to get an athletic bod isn’t about eating only proteins. Keeping the right balance is important. On my plate are sweet potato tikkis which @munmun.ganeriwal recommends for its high fibre content and I recommend for its great taste! Bon appétit.”

Meanwhile, the movie that was supposed to release in 2020, has been postponed due to the pandemic. But the shooting with resume in November. On the other hand, the actress will next be seen in Loop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu and Haseen Dillruba.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu is 'getting back on track' as Rashmi Rocket to go on floors in November

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×