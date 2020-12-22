Taapsee Pannu aces ‘one last set’ of leg press in the gym as she preps up for Rashmi Rocket; See PHOTO

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a new picture from her workout session at the gym. The actress is currently ongoing intense training as part of her prep for Rashmi Rocket.

is currently gearing for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The movie sees her play the role of an athlete. Lately, she's been sharing her transformational journey with fans on Instagram. With several pictures and videos of her amazing transformation packing up her social media account, the actress is letting the world know she is leaving no stone unturned for her upcoming movie. The Pink actress added yet another picture to the archives wherein she is working on her legs with heavyweights as a part of her training.

Taapsee sports a black top with a pair of grey shorts in the picture. She tied her tresses with a hairband to keep them off her face. The mirror behind her reflected she is pushing a heavyweight away from herself using her legs. Taapsee shared the picture with the caption, “That moment I tell @sujeetkargutkar Ki isse zyada weight daala toh haath pe ghar jaana padega #RashmiRocket #OneLastSet.” Soon, Priyanshu Painyuli, who is essaying the role of Taapsee’s husband in the film, commented, “Rocket is on fire.”

Check out the latest picture of Taapsee Pannu here:

A few days ago, Taapsee shared a picture from her gym session and wrote, “When I see this picture I remember how I got my varicose veins operated and removed just 6 weeks before I started training. Now those scars can act as an evil eye.”

Meanwhile, Rashmi Rocket is helmed by filmmaker Akarsh Khurana while it will be co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand, and Pranjal Khandhdiya. It is slated to release in 2021.

