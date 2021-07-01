Is Taapsee Pannu acting opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani film? Check out what she has to say

Ahead of Haseen Dillruba’s release, Taapsee Pannu spills some beans about the Rajkumar Hirani film with Shah Rukh Khan.

is one of the busiest actresses working today with a host of films lined up including Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, Loop Lapeta, Dobaaraa, and Shabaash Mithu amongst others. Her upcoming film Haseen Dillruba will release on 2 July on a leading streaming platform co-starring Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Ahead of the film’s release, Taapsee Pannu sat down for a chat with Koimoi and spoke about the rumors of her signing the upcoming Rajkumar Hirani film alongside superstar . Taapsee mentioned that if such a thing happens then she will be shouting from the rooftops.

Taapsee Pannu spilled some beans about the mega project and said, “Agar aisa kuch ho raha hoga na, mai hi khud apne chhat pe chadke bolungi. Koi sharam wali baat thodi na hai ki ‘haye! logo ko nai pata chalna chahiye’ (If something like this happens, I will go to my roof and announce it). This is not the kind of news that should be kept secret." She further added, “So when I sign and seal it, I will be the one shouting. Toh aap kahi pe bhi hoge Bombay me, aapko meri awaaz sun jayegi (Wherever you are in Mumbai, you will be able to hear my voice).”

In another interview, Taapsee spoke to PTI about choosing diverse roles, movies, scripts, and genres. “If I get a good script, I will not let it go to others whether that means working a little extra, overworking or working for 300 days or more in a year, which I do...I have really worked hard to be in this position where I have so much to choose from,” said Taapsee.

