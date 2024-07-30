Taapsee Pannu addresses her clash with paparazzi: 'I don't have to appease a section of so-called media'

Taapsee Pannu is known for her versatility and often bold stance and statements. She prefers to avoid the limelight, believing that her movies speak for themselves. Recently, the Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actress opened up about the paparazzi culture and her disagreements with them.

Taapsee Pannu on tiff with paparaazi

In an interview with Fever FM, the Manmarziyaan actor explained why she doesn't believe in "appeasing paps" and how the photographers misuse her statements and videos for their commercial gain.

Taapsee questioned how people would click on positive news, asking who actually does that and when anyone last clicked on a positive news story. She noted that sensational news like "She's being nasty and rude to the paparazzi" is more exciting for the audience, as it prompts reactions of curiosity, making people want to see what happened.

Pannu added, “Mujhe ye cheezein picturein laa ke nahi de rahi (These things aren't fetching me films). She stated that "she doesn't need to appease a section of the so-called media", which she doesn't even consider direct media because they are only interested in getting clicks on their portals. She added that she "doesn't call them as media", as media should not be desperately posting clickbait lines or videos.

Advertisement

She also noted that the paparazzi know exactly when they come physically too close to her, shout at her, or chase her car. She emphasized that she doesn't want to feel apologetic about her privilege and wants them to respect her privacy and physical space, considering herself a "normal woman".

More about Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Pannu is eagerly anticipating the release of her next film, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, with the trailer featuring Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill recently unveiled.

The trailer reveals Rani and Rishu's efforts to move on from their troubled past, only to become entangled in new complications. Their search for a peaceful life is interrupted by the arrival of new characters, including the mysterious Abhimanyu, played by Sunny Kaushal.

Adding to the drama is Officer Mritunjay, also known as Montu Chacha, portrayed by Jimmy Shergill. This ace cop, with a personal vendetta, is determined to expose Rani and Rishu's web of lies. With the police once again on their trail, the couple reverts to their old, twisted methods to stay together, uncertain of whom to trust in a world full of hidden dangers.

Advertisement

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is all set to premiere on Netflix on August 9, 2024.

Taapsee Pannu on the work front

Meanwhile, Pannu will also be seen in Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal. Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Mudassar Aziz's film, Khel Khel Mein, is a comedy of errors focusing on three couples.

According to a source, the story revolves around a group of old friends who reunite for dinner and decide to play a game. This game uncovers their secrets, leading to hilarious chaos. It was also mentioned that Fardeen plays one of Akshay's friends in the film and is excited to return to the comedy genre after a 13-year hiatus.

Khel Khel Mein will see a clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 on August 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu reacts as hubby Mathias Boe dons Kurta and waves Indian flag at Paris Olympics 2024; ‘Who would've thought’