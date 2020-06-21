Taapsee Pannu as Alexis Rose, Ayushmann Khurrana as David Rose: Schitt's Creek feat Bollywood stars

In April 2020, the Emmy-winning show Schitt's Creek came to an end and left millions of fans rooting to see the Rose family back again. While that will take some time, we decided to re-imagine it with a Bollywood cast.

One of the biggest heartbreaks during this lockdown was possibly the end of Schitt's Creek which left us reaching out for the tissue box more than once. The Canadian sitcom has won hearts worldwide for its simple story line, comedy writing and the LGBTQ representation it has offered over the show's six seasons. In April 2020, the Emmy-winning show came to an end and left millions of fans rooting to see the Rose family back again. However, the show's creators and lead actors Dan and Eugene Levy decided to draw the curtain on it.

While we would love to see the Rose family back in action with Rosebud Motels in full swing, it is a given that Schitt's Creek won't be coming back. And while we make peace with it, we decided to re-cast the show's members if Schitt's Creek was ever adapted in India.

For the unversed, Schitt's Creek revolves around the wealthy Rose family who suddenly go bankrupt one day and their only saving grace is a town named Schitt's Creek which they once purchased as a joke. It stars Eugene Levy as Johnny Rose, Catherine O'Hara as Moira Rose, their adult children, Dan Levy as David Rose and Annie Murphy as Alexis. After being stripped off all their wealth, the family is forced to live in a motel managed by Emily Hampshire who plays Stevie Budd. Their journey from here on to leading the small town life is one for the books.

While we wouldn't wish the series to be remade, there is no harm in taking an imaginary ride. Let's take a look:

Anupam Kher as Johnny Rose

Ratna Pathak Shah as Moira Rose

Ayushmann Khurrana as David Rose

as Alexis Rose

Bhumi Pednekar as Stevie Budd

Who do you think from Bollywood would be perfect to play other characters like Roland Schitt, Ted Mullens, Twyla Sands and Patrick Brewer among others? Let us know in the comments below

