Taapsee Pannu to Alia Bhatt, how actresses turned producers are backing and driving exciting new content.

The Indian film industry is constantly changing and evolving for the better. While the focus has visibly shifted from star value to content driven cinema, the change is being carried forward by several talented personalities. From writers and directors to producers backing such films, now, more than ever, there is new content being pushed to the fore. The year 2021 has seen some exciting developments.

In the last few months, Bollywood's top actresses have announced their own production ventures. These actresses are creating a space for strong and empowering stories to be told. While entertainment remains at the center of their projects, these massive steps in the right direction signal a continuous and progressive change.

Some of Bollywood's top female actors who have recently entered the production space include , , Kareena Kapoor Khan and among others. While actresses like Taapsee and Alia have not yet endorsed a particular genre under their production houses, they definitely have announced exciting projects.

Driving New Content

Alia Bhatt's Eternal Sunshine Productions is bank rolling Darlings starring Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. As for Taapsee's Outsider Films, the actress has collaborated with producer Pranjal Khandhdiya for the venture. The duo also came together and announced the first film titled Blurr. Taapsee, who herself has starred in thrillers, revealed that it will be an edge of the seat thriller. The film will be helmed by Ajay Bhal who has directed films like Section 375 and BA Pass.

With just one film under their production banners, the new age actresses are pushing the envelope slowly and steadily.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also on this list as the actress partnered with television queen Ekta Kapoor recently to produce Hansal Mehta's next. In fact, the film is a little outside Kareena's comfort zone as it is a thriller and the actress will be producing and starring in it as well. In recent years, Kareena has starred only in romantic comedies or dramas, a thriller project definitely sounds all things exciting.

Kangana Ranaut is yet another actress who has dipped her toes in production. She had announced Manikarnika Films and earlier this year revealed that the production house won't be limiting to films but enter the web space as well. With the OTT space booming, thanks to the pandemic, Kangana seems to have shifted her focus and invest her in energies in the streaming space.

The Actresses-turned-Producers Club

These stars joined the exclusive club of actresses-turned-producers which include , , and Dia Mirza among others.

While Priyanka via Purple Pebble Pictures backs regional content, Anushka Sharma has experimented with the horror-thriller genre under her banner Clean Slate Films.

Not only are women producers creating a space for themselves, but also taking risks in working with first-time writers, directors and creative individuals. The result has been palpable. We cannot wait to see the exciting lineup that is already in the making via Bollywood's strong willed and creative women who are breaking the ceiling, one film at a time.

