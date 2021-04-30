Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar mourn the demise of Chandro Tomar, the inspiration behind Saand Ki Aankh

As shooter dadi Chandro Tomar breathed her last today due to Coronavirus, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar paid their condolence on social media.

Remember the shooter dadis Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar who had gained national recognition after becoming two of the oldest sharpshooters in the world? Well, the shooter dadis are back in the headlines today for an unfortunate reason as Chandro Tomar has passed away. The news was confirmed by her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar who had shared a pic with Chandro on her Twitter account and mourned her demise. She wrote, “Mera saath choot gaya, Chandro kahan chali gayi.”

The news came as a shock for everyone. Soon, and Bhumi Pednekar also took to social media to pay their condolences to the shooter dadi. For the uninitiated, Chandro and Prakashi not only won many accolades with their skill with the gun but also became the inspiration for Anurag Kashyap's Saand Ki Aankh, which chronicled their journey. Interestingly, Bhumi and Taapsee played the role of Chandro and Prakashi, respectively in the movie. Sharing a pic with Chandro, Taapsee wrote, “For the inspiration you will always be... You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you.”

On the other hand, Bhumi also penned a heartfelt message for Chandro and said that she is devastated by the news of her demise. She also mentioned that Chandro’s legacy will continue to live on. “Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girls to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her”, Bhumi wrote.

Take a look at Taapsee and Bhumi’s post for Chandro Tomar:

For the inspiration you will always be...

You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the and peace be with you pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her #ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

For the uninitiated, Chandro Tomar had tested positive for COVID 19 a couple of days ago and had breathing issues following which she was hospitalised earlier this week.

