Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah smile as 'Mr & Mrs Blurr' as they begin shooting for thriller flick Blurr

Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah kickstarted the shoot of Blurr and announced it on social media with a happy photo.

is on a roll and how! After shooting for back-to-back intense projects, the actress announced her venture into production. A few days ago, Taapsee announced the launch of Outsiders Films and her very first project as producer as well. Titled 'Blurr', the actress will also be starring in the film opposite Shaitan actor Gulshan Devaiah. Both the actors took to social media to announce the film's beginning.

Sharing a photo with the film's script, Taapsee captioned it, "Shubh Aarambh! Let’s do this Gayatri! #Blurr #Day1 #HappyBeginning." Whereas, Gulshan shared a happy selfie from the film's sets and said, "Mr & Mrs Blurr” @taapsee." Several industry friends wished the duo good luck as they commenced on their thriller flick journey.

"Congratulations guys do well," wrote Richa Chadha. Whereas Sayani Gupta and filmmaker Vasan Bala were excited to hear the news. Check out Taapsee and Gulshan's photos:

With the film's announcement, Taapsee revealed that Blurr will be an edge of the seat thriller. The film will be helmed by Ajay Bhal who has directed films like Section 375 and BA Pass.

Speaking about her production house, Taapsee told Hindustan Times, "I always thought of setting up my production house. The audience and industry has given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. I aim to give to the industry and empower talent looking for a breakthrough, who come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for fresh talent, both, in front of and behind the camera."

