Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin begin shooting for Looop Lapeta in Mumbai; Deets inside

The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta have charted out a 25-day schedule.

and Tahir Raj Bhasin have recently started shooting for Aakaash Bhatia directed film Looop Lapeta. They were supposed to start shooting for the same in summer but it got delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Now, during a recent conversation with Mid-Day, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has said that the makers have charted out a 25-day schedule in Mumbai, followed by a stint in Goa. Talking about his first day on the set of Looop Lapeta, the actor said that they was a mix of nervousness and excitement.

Further, the actor added that he and his co-star Taapsee spoke about the lockdown months and also about the feeling of being on the sets now. However, he also said that they both feel that one shouldn't take this positive energy for granted. When asked about shooting amid the new normal, he said, “Shooting in the new normal also meant that we had to work with certain restrictions like be it wearing masks or maintaining social distance,” he added. Further, he also explained that the crew is doing their bit to safeguard themselves and the project.

Tahir also said that over the last few months, the team jammed on ideas and scenes. “The readings that we did over Zoom calls are paying off, but meeting your crew in the flesh and creating a scene in real life [is a different experience altogether,” the actor stated.

The film Looop Lapeta is an official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run.

