Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta to hit Netflix on THIS date

A while back the motion poster of Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta had released and fans were excited to get all the details about the film. Reportedly, this film, produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari, is a comedy thriller and the feature film debut of director Aakash Bhatia. The latest news is that this comedy thriller is all set to hit Netflix on 4th February 2022. Looop Lapeta promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend. As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future.

Talking about Looop Lapeta release on the OTT giant, director Aakash Bhatia shares, “There’s no way to downplay the exhilaration of making the first film and Looop Lapeta has surpassed every bit of it. I’m extremely excited with the shape we have given it. It boldly jumps genres from comedy, thriller to romance and makes for a rollercoaster ride for audiences. A powerhouse ensemble cast and crew made this project what it is. The creative collaborators in Sony Pictures, Kasbekar and Tanuj made for great producers on this debut journey. I’m elated that Netflix is the platform that the world gets to watch Looop Lapeta on.”

Playing the role of Savi, on a mission to rescue her boyfriend, Taapsee Pannu said, “I am excited to be a part of this next project with Netflix, especially with the film being such a versatile genre. This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the-seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it.”

Tahir Raj Bhasin, playing the role of Satya said, “I am so excited about the release of Looop Lapeta. The film is a clutter breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time. I can’t wait for the world to meet the characters Satya & Savi. Our director Aakash Bhatia has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer.”

Looop Lapeta is the Bollywood adaptation of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic Run Lola Run. Now you tell us how excited are your for this movie?

