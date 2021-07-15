Taapsee Pannu announces FIRST project 'Blurr' of Outsiders Films; Calls it an edge of the seat thriller

Taapsee Pannu, who herself has starred in thrillers, revealed that her first film 'Blurr' as a producer will be an edge of the seat thriller.

Hours after news of her entry into the industry as a producer surfaced, announced first film by her production house Outsider Films. For the unversed, the actress launched her own production house named 'Outsiders Films' with content creator and producer Pranjal Khandhdiya. Taapsee, who has been in the showbiz industry for over 11 years, aims to empower those looking for a chance to make it big in this line of work.

Her very first project has been titled 'Blurr' and the actress shared the announcement on social media. Taapsee, who herself has starred in thrillers, revealed that it will be an edge of the seat thriller. The film will be helmed by Ajay Bhal who has directed films like Section 375 and BA Pass.

Making the big announcement, Taapsee tweeted, "And here’s the first one of the slate. The chill to match the thrill ! #BLURR! @ZeeStudios_ #OutsidersFilms & @echelonmumbai come together for an edge of the seat thriller. Directed by #AjayBahl. @itsvishal_rana @pranjalnk #PawanSony."

Check it out:

Revealing details about her production venture, Taapsee told Hindustan Times, "I always thought of setting up my production house. The audience and industry has given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. I aim to give to the industry and empower talent looking for a breakthrough, who come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for fresh talent, both, in front of and behind the camera."

Credits :Pinkvilla

