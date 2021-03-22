Taapsee Pannu announces wrap of Anurag Kashyap’s Dobaaraa; Assures fans of another collab with the filmmaker

Taapsee Pannu shared an interesting pic with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap as she wrapped the shooting of sci-fi thriller Dobaaraa.

has been on a roll these days. The actress has some interesting movies in the pipeline and she has been shooting for them back to back. While the curly hair beauty had wrapped Rashami Rocket and Tahir Raj Bhasin starrer Looop Lapeta early this year, Taapsee is once again making the headlines as she has wrapped another project now. We are talking about Anurag Kashyap directorial Dobaaraa. The movie happens to be a sci-fi thriller and had hit the floors in February this year.

Sharing the news of the wrap of Dobaaraa, Taapsee shared a pic with Anurag wherein they were seen shaking hands and assured fans that they will be collaborating once again. She wrote, “23 days of pure honest energy on set and it’s a wrap! #Dobaaraa And on that parting note a bet is placed, the content of that bet shall be disclosed later but for now just know if I win, he will have to do another film with me of my choice and if he wins, in the next movie we do together, I shall not argue with him on set. Point being, nevertheless, u shall see us together once again.......”

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s post about Dobaara wrap:

To note, Dobaaraa marked Taapsee’s third collaboration with Anurag after the 2018 released Manmarziyaaan and the 2019 released Saand Ki Aankh which was produced by the filmmaker. The diva was quite excited about this collaboration and wrote, “My #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated. Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell..@anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa."

