Taapsee Pannu & Anurag Kashyap want fans to boycott Dobaaraa; Here’s why

Ektaa R Kapoor’s & Anurag Kashyap’s new-age thriller Dobaaraa has been in the buzz for a long time for its unique story that digs deep into the world of time travel. While the film is getting attention from the masses for the positive things, the director Anurag Kashyap and the lead cast Taapsee Pannu was seen urging people to boycott their film.

While Anurag Kashyap's directorial Dobaaraa is set for its release, the director was seen sharing his views in an interview about the boycott trend saying "I am feeling left even I want ki meri film boycott karo please make our film trend on Twitter by boycotting", while adding to this the lead cast Taapsee Pannu added, " Yes please boycott Dobaaraa trend karva do we also want to get a trend on Twitter".

With such a statement, Dobaaraa's director-actor duo has thrown light on how this trend is a benefit for the film in some or another way. Moreover, B-town has constantly seen a trend on social media on films getting boycotted for some or other reasons, the sudden hike in the rate of films boycott has almost become a trend these days which does lead to films getting more attention.

Dobaara is a cutthroat cliffhanger, extremely edgy at its core, and has a vibe that can leave you breathless. Helmed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is being jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Cult Movies and Sunir Khetarpal’s ATHENA.

Earlier, Taapsee had shared excitement about collaborating with Anurag Kashyap and posted pics from the sets. She captioned the post as, “My #DobaaraaSeries Coz some collaborations deserve to be repeated..Ready to create more memories because we were running out of Manmarziyaan stories to tell..@anuragkashyap10 let’s do this #Dobaaraa”.

