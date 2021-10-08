Taapsee Pannu on Aryan Khan drugs case: You’re aware of the scrutiny that’s going to happen

The shocking arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son, Aryan Khan in the drugs case has been all over the headlines since last week. Fans, celebrities and peers from the entertainment industry have openly expressed their support and solidarity with Shah Rukh, wife Gauri, and 23-year-old Aryan. And while society seems to be divided and brimming with an opinion about it, Taapsee Pannu has also spoken on the issue. In a recent chat with ETimes, Taapsee expressed her opinion on the case and said that being from a star’s family has its positive and negative aspects.

Talking about it, the Pink actress spoke about the ongoing case against Aryan Khan and said that as long as one is ready to deal with the consequences and repercussions of things, one should not really bother. “That’s a part and parcel of being a public figure. And, that’s a baggage every public figure’s family also carries, whether they like it or not. You have the positives of enjoying a star status and this is the kind of negative that also comes with it. If it’s a family of a big star, you also enjoy the perks of that, right? So, there’s a negative side also that you end up facing. As far as you’re prepared to face the consequences after going through the trial officially, you know you don’t really have to bother. I think with that kind of stardom level, you’re aware of the scrutiny that’s going to happen. It’s not like ki kahan se aagaya pata nahi chala. I’m sure they know the kind of repercussions of things that are going to happen. With that kind of star status, that person is very well aware of what can happen,” the Rashmi Rocket actress stated.

Adding further, Taapsee said that people will always have something or the other to say and that their opinions keep on changing. She emphasized that as long as they are ready to go through the legal proceedings, nothing else matters.

For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan and a few others were detained and arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau last week after the agency busted a cruise rave party close to Mumbai’s coasts. On Thursday, the court sent Aryan to 14-day judicial custody. He was shifted to Arthur Road Jail today. Besides, a Mumbai court rejected the bail plea of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, and others in the case.

