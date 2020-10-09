  1. Home
Taapsee Pannu asks Richa Chadha to make herself 'visible' at NCW office regarding the case against Payal Ghosh

Richa Chadha has questioned NCW regarding the details of her complaint against Payal Ghosh. Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has a suggestion for the actress.
Payal Ghosh had earlier filed a complaint against Anurag Kashyap on charges of sexual misconduct.  She also recently visited the NCW office in Delhi and met the organization’s chief Rekha Sharma regarding the same. On the other hand, Richa Chadha had also filed a defamation suit against Ghosh for dragging her name in the case against Kashyap. When the latter shared the pictures of her meeting in Delhi, Chadha retweeted the same on Twitter with a question for NCW. 

The actress stated that her complaint was filed with the organization before Payal Ghosh. Richa Chadha also added that she has not heard back from NCW about the same. She mentioned the date of her complaint in yet another tweet and attached a screenshot of the acknowledgment of the same while tagging the organization and Rekha Sharma. Now, Taapsee Pannu has reacted to this tweet of Chadha and she has advice for her. She writes, “I think you should fly to Delhi soon to make yourself visible n audible.”

Check out the tweets below:

On the other hand, Payal Ghosh had earlier made it clear on social media that she has nothing to do with Richa Chadha. She further added that her fight for justice is against Anurag Kashyap. The actress also took a jibe at the filmmaker sometime earlier by saying that he gives chance to strugglers and makes mid-budget movies. She further mentioned about his movie Bombay Velvet and talked about how the project failed miserably. 

