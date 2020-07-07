Taapsee Pannu is back on sets after three months of lockdown

  1. Home
After almost three months of lockdown, actress Taapsee Pannu is back in action.
Taapsee Pannu is back on sets after three months of lockdownTaapsee Pannu is back on sets after three months of lockdown
On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram Stories and gave a glimpse of her make-up vanity room, sharing that she has started shooting amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Let's do this. #BackToWork," Taapsee captioned the image.

While a lot of television artistes have returned to work, Taapsee is one of the fist Bollywood stars to resume shooting.

A few days ago, actresses TV stars Anita Hassanandani and Nia Sharma were spotted shooting for the finale of "Naagin 4".

Many film production houses have announced that shooting will resume over the upcoming months. The Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bellbottom" will go on floors in August.

