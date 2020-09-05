Taapsee Pannu backs Rhea Chakraborty on ‘gold digger’ allegations: Investigating agencies will do their job

Taapsee Pannu took to social media to share the headlines of a newspaper featuring Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty’s arrest news. The actress made a comment about women dating relatively more successful men.

It has been over two months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely and tragic demise and his case investigation is currently going on. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others are being probed in the case. A day back, Showik was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs related angle. Amid this, has expressed her views on the ongoing investigation and arrest that happened and backed Rhea against the ‘gold digger’ allegations levelled against her by Sushant’s family.

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee shared newspaper headlines related to the arrest of Rhea’s brother Showik and expressed that the investigations agencies are doing their job. Reacting to the news and allegations on Rhea of being a ‘gold digger,’ Taapsee said that not every woman who is with a more successful man is that. She claimed that everyone must think and take one step at time as she tweeted about the newspaper clippings on Rhea’s brother Showik’s arrest by the NCB.

Taapsee wrote, “Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating agencies will do their job. One step at a time.”

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s tweet:

Meanwhile, recently, Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan, Swara Bhasker, Minissha Lamba and others came out in support of Rhea after her interviews where she denied all allegations levelled against her by Sushant’s family. Vidya and Shibani even questioned the vilification of Rhea by the media and mentioned that one should wait for agencies to probe as they called for a fair trial for her. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

