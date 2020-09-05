  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taapsee Pannu backs Rhea Chakraborty on ‘gold digger’ allegations: Investigating agencies will do their job

Taapsee Pannu took to social media to share the headlines of a newspaper featuring Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty’s arrest news. The actress made a comment about women dating relatively more successful men.
5909 reads Mumbai
News,Rhea Chakraborty,Taapsee PannuTaapsee Pannu backs Rhea Chakraborty on ‘gold digger’ allegations: Investigating agencies will do their job
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been over two months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely and tragic demise and his case investigation is currently going on. Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and others are being probed in the case. A day back, Showik was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs related angle. Amid this, Taapsee Pannu has expressed her views on the ongoing investigation and arrest that happened and backed Rhea against the ‘gold digger’ allegations levelled against her by Sushant’s family. 

Taking to Twitter, Taapsee shared newspaper headlines related to the arrest of Rhea’s brother Showik and expressed that the investigations agencies are doing their job. Reacting to the news and allegations on Rhea of being a ‘gold digger,’ Taapsee said that not every woman who is with a more successful man is that. She claimed that everyone must think and take one step at time as she tweeted about the newspaper clippings on Rhea’s brother Showik’s arrest by the NCB. 

Taapsee wrote, “Every woman who is with a relatively more successful man is NOT a ‘gold digger’ and for the rest , truth and investigating  agencies will do their job. One step at a time.”

Take a look at Taapsee Pannu’s tweet:

Meanwhile, recently, Shibani Dandekar, Vidya Balan, Swara Bhasker, Minissha Lamba and others came out in support of Rhea after her interviews where she denied all allegations levelled against her by Sushant’s family. Vidya and Shibani even questioned the vilification of Rhea by the media and mentioned that one should wait for agencies to probe as they called for a fair trial for her. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.  

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned tomorrow by the Narcotics Control Bureau: Reports

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Anonymous 10 minutes ago

is tapsee seriously that dumb? Tapssee you are defending the rape and murder of Disha Salian. If you don't care about Sushant, fine, the industry has already established they are heartless money wh*res but do you know CBI is also investigating Disha Salian's case and they are all interconnected. Can you shut it? No one's listening to you anyway.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement