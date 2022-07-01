Taapsee Pannu on bagging role with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: Got it on basis of talent & not recommendation

Taapsee Pannu is a household name in the world of Hindi cinema. She is one of the most successful and versatile actresses of the current generation in Bollywood. The Saand Ki Aankh actress is on cloud nine ever since she bagged Rajkumar Hirani's movie, Dunki, alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. This marks her first collaboration with the filmmaker and actor. The Haseen Dillruba actress has often expressed her excitement about bagging the role with King Khan in Dunki.

Now, in a recent chat with Indian Express, Taapsee revealed that she got the opportunity of working in Dunki due to her talent. “I feel so happy that this has happened purely on the basis of credentials and talent. Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation. I got the film only because someone liked I what did,” the actress said. Further, Taapsee talked about the film and said that they have started work on it and also have finished one schedule on Dunki. She added that they have completed a little less than half the film.

The actress said that it feels surreal to work with SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. “I have to pinch myself every day to believe that this is happening. I have grown up watching his (SRK) films. For me, Shah Rukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I just hope I don’t mess it up.”

Dunki is slated to release in the cinema on 22nd December 2023. It is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation. It is written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon, and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: Was hard to switch off fangirling & realise it's him