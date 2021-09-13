Taapsee Pannu to begin cricket biopic Shabaash Mithu with a clean slate: Washed off previous memories

Taapsee Pannu has been working on more than one sports film and the actress is all set to kick start the second one today. For the unversed, Taapsee is essaying Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj in Shabaash Mithu and the actress is set to begin a two month schedule today. She will kickstart with a clean slate as a new director has come onboard.

Earlier, the cricket biopic was being helmed by Rahul Dholakia. However, the pandemic played spoilsport and it resulted in Dholakia opting out of the project. Now, director Srijit Mukherji is onboard and the film is back on track as the shoot schedule begins today.

Taapsee revealed to Mid-Day that she's approaching the film with a clean slate. "I am always in a dilemma whether to get the game right, or focus on her mannerisms and body language on the field. But for (Mithali Raj), the message matters the most," the actress said.

Revealing what's her fresh approach under director Srijit, Taapsee said, "Those portions were about her getting selected in the international squad. Now, Srijit wants me to learn things, which I hadn’t as per Rahul’s brief. He wants me to tweak a few mannerisms. I have washed off the previous memories, and am viewing it as base training for the film. Now, we are getting into further detailing of the game."

Taapsee Pannu is also aware of the notions associated with cricket and women. She joked saying, "Cricket bat aadmiyon ki jaagir hoti hai (Cricket bat is the property of men)."

She added, "When I hold a bat while playing a friendly match, I can sense men going, ‘I will show her now.’ They are either dismissive of the woman holding a bat, or they want to put her down. If I face this as an actor, I can’t imagine what Mithali has faced through her journey. It must’ve been an arduous journey for women’s cricket to reach where it is today."

Taapsee hopes to do justice but wish she had a longer amount of time to train for the film. She concluded saying, "I hope our stories change things for the next generation."

