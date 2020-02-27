Taapsee Pannu on being compared to Sridevi: I am very scared of that kind of responsibility

Recently, Tanujj Garg called Taapsee Pannu female Ayushmann Khurrana to which Taapsee said she would be liked to call as Taapsee Pannu and at a recent event Anubhav Sinha asked her about being compared to Sridevi.

is all geared up for the release of her upcoming film Thappad. The movie revolves around a woman who reevaluates her marriage after her husband slaps her in the face in front of a group of people at a party. It comes with a message that violence is not a form of love and it should not be accepted as a norm. In a recent event, Taapsee said that through Thappad they are trying to question these things, ‘ek gaal pe thappad maaro, dusra gaal aage kar do’ and ‘thappad se dar nahi lagta’ and want the audience to start questioning them as well.

On ever slapping a person in rage, Taapsee said, “I didn’t have the courage in the beginning, and when I got the courage, the human in me probably didn’t let me do that.” Taapsee had recently won the Best Actress (Critic) Award at the Filmfare 2020 awards. On winning the award, producer Tanujj Garg called her ' #Bollywood ki female Ayushmann Khurrana' to which Taapsee said 'What about calling me Bollywood ki pehli Taapsee Pannu'. At a recent event, Anubhav Sinha asked Taapsee if she would like to be compared to .

(Also Read: Taapsee Pannu pens a heartfelt note on Anubhav Sinha; Calls Thappad as their career's best film)

On this Taapsee said that she is very scared of that kind of responsibility of being Sridevi or Madhuri. Let her only be Taapsee. She doesn’t want to be measured by a man’s success. They are wonderful people, she has worked with them, deservingly successful. She requested to let her feel that she deserves her success without comparing her to these men.

Further talking about stepping into the shoes of one of former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj for her biopic, Taapsee said, “I will do my job, I will give my 110% to it. Rest is up to you people. Will you receive it the way you received Dhoni - The Untold Story? Let’s see.”

Talking about Thappad, directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 28th February 2020.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Read More