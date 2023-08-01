Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: 7 pictures that prove Dunki actress is a globetrotter

Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after talents in contemporary Indian cinema. The popular actress, who kickstarted her acting career in the Telugu film industry with the 2010-released film Jhummandi Naadam. She later established herself as a bankable star in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, with some power-packed performances and notable films. Taapsee Pannu made her Hindi cinema debut in Chashme Badoor, in 2013. However, it was her performances in many films including Pink and Thappad, that made her a bankable star.

Taapsee Pannu is a globetrotter; Here's proof

The talented actress, who is totally busy in her acting career with some promising projects in her kitty, spends most of her free time traveling. Taapsee Pannu has expressed her immense love for exploring new places and cultures on many occasions. The Haseen Dilruba actress, who is a self-confessed foodie, has also mentioned that she likes to try new cuisines while traveling. Taapsee, who is highly active on social media, often shares some stunning pictures and videos from her travel diary, with her fans and followers.

Here are 7 pictures of Taapsee Pannu, that prove the talented actress is a globetrotter. Have a look...

1. Fun time in Miami

Recently, Taapsee Pannu took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely video of her Miami vacation. The video which consists of the actress's fun moments from Miami's beaches, immediately went viral on social media. "Miami you beauty!" she captioned her post.

2. Los Angeles diaries

3. Rocking a saree in New York

4. The stunning San Fransisco

5. Skiing time

6. Good time in Milan

7. In Cannes

Taapsee's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Taapsee Pannu is set to share the screen with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in her career, in the upcoming movie Dunki. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial is currently in the final stages of its shooting. Later, Taapsee will reprise her popular character Rani Kashyap from the Netflix thriller Haseen Dilruba, in the upcoming sequel of the project. She is also playing the lead role in the upcoming crime thriller Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan.

