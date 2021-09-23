Taapsee Pannu on Blurr: My patience and tolerance levels shot up incredibly

is one of the most talented actresses of the Hindi film industry. Taapsee was keeping busy with the shoot for her maiden production venture Blurr and recently wrapped it up. Now, in an interview with a leading daily, Taapsee opened up about her first film as a producer. The star said that she now has a lot more perspective on how certain things work beyond what an actor has to do in front of the camera.

In a chat with Bombay Times, Taapsee was asked about how she managed the dual responsibility. The actress said that it was slightly different from all other shooting experiences and her patience and tolerance levels shot up incredibly. “I have a lot more perspective on how certain things work beyond what an actor has to do in front of the camera. Previously, for all my films, I had to focus on my performance and deliver what the director needed from me. For this film, the downtime after the shoot and the time before I stepped onto the set was where I was a producer, looking into all that needed my attention. When I was on set for the shoot, I was just an actor like I am on any other set. I had to keep my focus on the character and the scenes,” she said.

She further added, “It’s fun to be able to become any character. In fact, I feel it’s dangerous to become complacent in this profession. This liberty to experiment is what this line of work gives you in a big way. You can only grow when you do different things. Today, my aim is to remain a bankable actress for the producers and the audience. At the end of the day, it’s a business where apart from making good films, we also have to be able to make some money.”

