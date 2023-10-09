Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on speculations of dissociation from Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak starrer Dhak Dhak

Actress Taapsee Pannu and her business partner Pranjal Khandhdiya established their production company, Outsiders Films. The production house's goal, as previously stated by Taapsee, is to produce content that is both meaningful and entertaining. Their inaugural film under the Outsiders Films banner was Blurr, which featured Taapsee Pannu herself. Their next film, titled Dhak Dhak, is slated to be released in partnership with Viacom18 Studios on October 13th. However, Taapsee Pannu faced resistance from the co-producing studio when it came to her involvement in the promotion of her big film production, Dhak Dhak, for theatrical release.

Taapsee Pannu reacts on her disassociation from Dhak Dhak

Taapsee Pannu had been actively sharing and promoting Dhak Dhak on her social media, but she recently deleted these posts, leading to speculation about her disassociating herself from the film. As per a report from Hindustan Times, Taapsee Pannu opened up on the same and said, “I can’t say anything right now. I’m just waiting for the film, and audiences to see the labour of our hard work and love. I don’t want it to have a mark of any toxicity.”

Apart from this, a souce also informed the portal about the same and said, “Taapsee distanced herself from the promotions of the film because she didn’t want to be road rolled by a studio just because they have recovered their investment (by selling digital rights). As a producer, she wanted a say in packaging a film and releasing a film. She’s hurt that a few salaried professionals are dumping her film down the drain because they have zero emotional investment in it. She didn’t want to be conveniently used and then bulldozed when needed.”

The source further added, “They kept telling her it’s just a token release, and is mainly for people to watch it on OTT, so she should not bother about theatre. For any producer, director and team, who got this kind of cast together in a day and age when it’s so difficult to get an ensemble cast like this, not getting support from the studio is the last thing they expected. And it’s so dad for the cast and crew who went on this extremely excruciating journey on road,” shares the source, adding, “She felt let down by the studio who was supposed to do a basic job of marketing a film, and they released the trailer just four days before the film is due to release.”

About Dhak Dhak

Dhak Dhak is a film written by Parijat Joshi and Tarun Dudeja, with Dudeja as the director. It's produced by Taapsee Pannu, Ajit Andhare, Kevin Vaz, and Pranjal Khandhdiya under the banners of BLM Pictures, Outsider Films Productions, and Viacom18 Studios. The film was filmed in various locations, including New Delhi, Greater Noida, Manali, Leh, and Ladakh. Starring Fatima Sana Sheikh, Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 13th.

