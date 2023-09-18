Taapsee Pannu calls lunch date with boyfriend Mathias Boe and sister Shagun ‘Special day’-PIC

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and former badminton player Mathias Boe have been rumored to be dating for many years now. While the two prefer to keep their relationship low-key, they often feature in each other’s holiday pictures and birthday posts for one another. On Sunday, Taapsee Pannu shared a picture with her boyfriend Mathias Boe and her sister Shagun Pannu, as they stepped out for lunch at an eatery in Mumbai.

Taapsee took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from her outing with Mathias Boe and Shagun Pannu. In the first picture, she, Shagun and Mathias are seen sitting around a table at the eatery. While the actress and her boyfriend sat opposite each other, Shagun was seen posing next to her sister. Taapsee looked absolutely gorgeous in a peach ethnic suit with floral embroidery, while Mathias looked dapper in a white printed shirt with beige pants. Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Taapsee wrote, "Special day Special people Special place."

In another picture shared by Shagun Pannu, she is seen posing for a selfie with Taapsee. The joy on their faces is unmissable! “It’s a special day,” read the caption. Check out the pictures below.

Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe’s relationship

Reports about Taapsee and Mathias’ relationship surfaced in 2020 after a picture of them from their Maldives vacation went viral on social media. In 2020, Mathias also shared a lovely picture to wish her on her birthday, and wrote, “Happy birthday you crazy little creature, damn we are getting old fast, especially you. Can't believe how lucky I'm that I found someone who don't find me too annoying and (sometimes) laugh at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep you smiling."

Taapsee Pannu on the work front

Taapsee Pannu has some exciting projects lined up. She is all set to star with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. She will also be seen in the sequel of Haseen Dillruba titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba, and Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan?

