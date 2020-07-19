Taapsee Pannu calls out at Kangana Ranaut: Refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta

After Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu a B grade actress, the Thappad star lashed out at the Panga star. "I am not going to give into this negativity and hatred because this limits my growth as a human being," she said.

has opened up about 's recent statements about the Thappad star. For the unversed, Kangana appeared on Republic TV where she spoke about nepotism, Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death and more. During the conversation, the actress called Taapsee a "B grade actress". The Queen actress asked Taapsee and Swara Bhaskar, "If you love , why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is a proof of nepotism."

Taapsee Pannu first took to Twitter and reacted to the statement with a dash of wit. However, the actress did not mince her words when she spoke to Hindustan Times about it. The actress said she has never mentioned she loves Karan. "I never mentioned anywhere I like Karan Johar or anyone she alleges, but I have never said I hate them either. So, the fact that you don’t hate someone she hates, is equivalent to ‘you like that person and you suck up to that person’? I don’t even know him behind formal ‘hi, hello, thank you’. How is this even logical?" Taapsee asked.

"I am not going to give into this negativity and hatred because this limits my growth as a human being. Kangana has the right to have an opinion and so do I. And just because my opinion doesn’t match hers, doesn’t make me inferior," she said. The actress addressed the question about "why don’t you get work" and pointed out that she has at least four releases per year in the past three years. She also added that there five projects starring Taapsee that have been announced.

"Who says I don’t get enough work? I decided to keep my career graph slow and steady and that’s exactly how it’s been going. Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that Kangana and her sister (Rangoli Chandel) try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me, is actually an equal level of harassment, if not more. All this because I refuse to sing her tune and because I refuse to see her as the flag bearer of outsiders because we all are not bitter people?" she said.

The actress also said she refuses to be bitter. "I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity," Taapsee said. The actress recalled being replaced in Pati Patni Aur Woh and said, "I called out a wrong practice and had the director of the film supporting me then. So, it’s not like I am scared to voice out problems and people do back you when you do it with right intentions."

