Taapsee Pannu calls Saand Ki Aankh her career's 'biggest experiment' as she shares her first trial look photo

Taapsee Pannu revealed that the film was a first in many ways as it involved her and Bhumi Pednekar essaying women twice their age. Check out the photos below.

is keeping her date with social media as she is revisiting her archives to treat fans with unseen photos and videos. On Monday, the 'Thappad' actress took to Instagram to share the first trial photo from her 2019 film Saand Ki Aankh in which she starred against Bhumi Pednekar. The actress revealed that the film was a first in many ways as it involved her and Bhumi essaying women twice their age and that is why she considers it as one of the 'biggest experiments' of her career.

Sharing two closeup photos of her aged look, Taapsee wrote, "The first look trial for #SaandKiAankh The first biggest experiment of my career, the first time director (our over enthu teddy ) @tusharhiranandani , first time producer @nidhiparmarhira and probably the first time 2 female actors in the prime of their career decided to depict Twice their age to share an equal screen space in a story never told before!"

Taapsee further added, "Too many firsts in this one n I guess the beginner’s luck worked. Too many stories n memories attached with this one #SaandKiAankh #Archive #QuarantinePost #Throwback."

Just a few days ago, Taapsee had revealed the reasons she chose to Mangal Mission which starred an ensemble cast. On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Thappad which released earlier this year. The film performed averagely at the box office but unanimously impressed the critics.

