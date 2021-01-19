Taapsee Pannu can't stop laughing with Abhishek Banerjee and drops BTS PIC from Rashmi Rocket's last schedule'

Taapsee Pannu is currently in Bhuj shooting the last leg of her film Rashmi Rocket and has been treating us with behind the scenes photos from the sets. Meanwhile, check out her latest BTS still with co-star Abhishek Banerjee.

is one such star who always ensures to keep her fans posted about her personal and professional front. Taking out time from her hectic work schedule, the Thappad star has been trying to keep us all entertained with her social media posts. Taapsee is currently in Bhuj shooting for the last schedule of her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket and has been sharing behind the scenes pictures from the sets. Speaking of this, the stunning actress has treated us with yet another picture and this time she shared with her co-star Abhishek Banerjee.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Badla star shared a picture wherein she can be seen grinning ear to ear with Abhishek. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Coz Rashmi had to take support of that shoulder at some point !But don’t go by the happiness quotient of this picture coz this is purely a BTS moment. Otherwise, I don’t think Eeshit amuses Rashmi ever !P.S- ab toh kisi picture mein cast kar le yaar @nowitsabhi ab toh tune live audition dekh liya hai mera #RashmiRocket#BhujDiaries #LastSchedule.” While the actress looked lovely in a checkered tee with blue denim, Abhishek can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt with black jeans.

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram post below:

Previously, the Pink actress had shared a colourful picture of herself wherein she was seen nailing an ethnic look. Talking about Rashmi Rocket, the forthcoming movie has been helmed by Akarsh Khurana and started rolling in November 2020. Taapsee will be seen playing the role of an athlete in the film and has undergone a massive physical transformation for the same.

