Taapsee Pannu celebrates 3 years of Manmarziyaan as she shares Rumi's special moments.

Taapsee Pannu is marking a special day today. The actress may be busy in back-to-back projects but took some time out to celebrate three years of her film Manmarziyaan on the gram today. Taapsee had starred in the film opposite Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the romantic drama saw Taapsee playing the character of Rumi Bagga who is torn between her husband and toxic lover.

The film was known for its measured screenplay, strong performances and its contemporary take on modern love. While it struck a chord with many, Abhishek Bachchan was also lauded for his impressive onscreen presence. On Tuesday, Taapsee took to Instagram to share a photo collage of all the special moments from Manmarziyaan.

It included the film's closing scene between Taapsee and Abhishek as well as a fun photo with Vicky Kaushal who played Vicky Sandhu. Vicky's featured in the film in a never-before-seen avatar. With a crazy hair look and tattoos to a wardrobe like no other, it was a refreshing change to see Vicky in the film.

On the work front, Taapsee has several projects lined up. Just yesterday, the actress began a two-month schedule for her cricket biopic Shabhaash Mithu. In the sports drama, Taapsee will be playing Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. The actress also has films like Rashmi Rocket, Blurr and Annabelle Sethupathi in the pipeline.

