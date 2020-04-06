Taapsee Pannu celebrates 7 years of Chashme Baddoor; Says 'I looked like a different human being all together'

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback picture as she celebrates 7 years of her Bollywood debut film Chashme Baddoor.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Celebrities have been enjoying this period and making the best use of their time. While some are having a gala time with their families, others are posting their throwback pictures for fans on social media accounts. has been sharing some throwback pics on her social media account which she hasn't posted so far.

Taapsee made her Bollywood debut in the year 2013 in Chashme Baddoor in which she shares the screen space with Siddharth, , Divyendu Sharma and Ali Zafar. The movie was a remake of the 1981 film of the same name. Sharing a still from her debut movie, Taapsee wrote, "5th April 2013.... it’s been exactly 7 years ! Must say I looked like a different human being all together. And in a lot of ways I actually was. Not many people had any belief in the fact that things can go THIS far from there, not even myself. When I started acting 10 years back it felt like I was in some sort of rush to reach somewhere, but from this point onwards in 2013 I slowed down to enjoy and LIVE this journey every single day. Slow and steady was how I wanted my journey ahead and I am happy i didn’t lose patience on my way. I think what I enjoyed the most was that I was getting surprised at every single step coz things weren’t really planned nor I was following a set path. 7 years later I think I am going to continue doing the same coz as people say “chalti gaadi ka bonnet nahi kholna chahiye” Today I shall raise a toast and a toast to this journey I am proud of ! CHEERS! #NostlagicThrowback #Chashmebaddoor #7years."

(Also Read: Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback picture with her friend Achmed The Dead Terrorist amid COVID 19 lockdown)

Meanwhile, on the work front, after delivering four films last year, Taapsee was last seen in Thappad and that got her a lot of acclaim for her nuanced performance. Not just that, the actress has signed several big films, there's Haseen Dillruba followed by Rashmi Rocket, the Mithali Raj biopic, Anurag Kashyap's next and the Run Lola Run remake. The actress was shooting in Haridwar for Haseen Dillruba, but after the Coronavirus scare, the team decided to return to the city.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's post here:

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More