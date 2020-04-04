Taapsee Pannu chops off hair after purple hair experiment goes wrong; Fans hail her as the original Rockstar

In the latest, Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu chopped off her hair after her purple color experiment went wrong

Right from 12th grade, has had the passion to experiment with her hair and a few days back, Taapsee Pannu took her love for experimenting with her hair a notch highter when she, both, shocked and surprised all her fans as she shared a photo on social media in which she was seen flaunting her tresses as the actress had coloured her hair purple. However, sadly, Taapsee’s new experiment didn’t go as expected, and therefore, the Pink actress chopped off her hair. That’s right! Well, since all of us are living in quarantine due to the Coronavirus lockdown, it is the perfect time to experiment, isn’t it? And today, Taapsee Pannu shared a photo wherein she is flaunting her chopped off hair, and alongside the photo, Taapsee wrote, “Andddd the experiment continues...Since my hair couldn’t handle that colour for long got it all chopped off. Heard ppl really get attached to their hair length but then I feel yeh ‘ghar ki kheti’ hai and I have full faith in my Punjabi genes. So chop chop #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost.” Well, all we can say is that somebody as courageous as Taapsee could have taken the big step of chopping off her hair.

Soon after, amidst a host of comments, it was Taapsee’s Saand Ki Aankh co-star Bhumi Pednekar’s comment that caught our attention as the actress was in shock to see Taapsee’s new look so much so that she asked Taapsee if this was for real or she was just sharing a throwback photo. Bhumi wrote, “One second is this a throw back or have you chopped off your hair.” Later, Thappad director Anubhav Sinha, too commented on Taapsee’s new look as he wrote, “Je ka kallia? (What have you done).” Well, let us be honest, we totally loved Taapsee’s new look.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad and the film received critical appreciation by critics and was loved by the audiences. From Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife, Tahira Kashyap to , Javed Akhtar and other B-town celebs, everyone showered love on the film and especially Taapsee’s performance. Next, Taapsee will be seen in the biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj titled, Shaabash Mithu.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's post here where the actress is showing off her chopped hair:

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu on nepotism & getting replaced in films by starkids: People felt I won't last long; I had cried

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More