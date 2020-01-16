Taapsee Pannu collaborates with Ayushmann Khurrana for her next project; Shares selfie from the sets

As Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad, she is likely to collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana for her next project.

The year 2019 has been quite successful for . After all, the diva gave three back to back hits with Badla, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh. And while the fans are eagerly waiting for the Manmarziyaan actress to spill her magic once again on the big screen, Taapsee has come up with a surprise for the audience. The Naam Shabana actress has begun shooting for her next project and is likely to collaborate with Ayushmann Khurrana for the same.

Taapsee, who is known for sharing pictures from the sets, dropped hints about working with Ayushmann as she shared a selfie with the Dream Girl star. Interestingly, the diva was initially teasing the fans about her co-star and even shared a picture of their shoes quizzing her followers to guess who the actor is. This picture was followed by another click capturing Taapsee and Ayushmann in one frame. Dress in a white t-shirt and brown coloured dungaree, Taapsee was all smiles as she posed with the Bala actor. She also captioned the picture as, “Hello Khurrrrrrrrrrrrrrana Sahab.”

Take a look at Taapsee and Ayushmann’s selfie from the sets of their upcoming project:

Although Taapsee didn’t divulge in details about the project, she is visibly excited about working with Ayushmann. To note, this will mark Taapsee and Ayushmann’s first collaboration on the big screen. Meanwhile, the Saand Ki Aankh actress will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad. Also starring Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Ratna Pathak, Prateik Babbar in the lead, the movie is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

