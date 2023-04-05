Taapsee Pannu completes 10 years in Hindi Film Industry; Follow her journey from an outsider to an A-lister

Taapsee Pannu has marked an incredible 10 years in the film industry. Her journey from a newcomer in Chashme Baddoor to a leading actress now has been awe-inspiring. Her great acting skills and choice of films have made her the go-to actress in the industry. With every film, she is trying to better her craft and all her efforts are reaping her great dividends. She has landed a couple of big projects, up for release this year, and their success can open more doors for the actress.

Taapsee Has Given A Few Knock-Out Performances Which Have Won Her Unanimous Acclaim

Taapsee's impactful cameo in Baby as Shabana which also led to an appreciated spin-off titled Naam Shabana, followed by her class act in the gripping legal drama, Pink as Minal Arora and her level-headed performance in Mulk as Advocate Aarti Mohammed, have shown that she can tackle challenging roles that resonate with society's issues. A film like Thappad has not only made her filmography more appreciable but has also been revolutionary in many ways for those who have been in toxic relationships, without them even knowing.

Taapsee Pannu's Has Worked In A Variety Of Different Films And Has Also Shown Great Versatility

Her other likeable performances include the role of Prakashi Tomar in the biographical drama Sandh Ki Ankh and the enchanting character of Rani Kashyap in Haseen Dillruba. Her electrifying chemistry with Vicky Kaushal in the romantic drama Manmarziyaan left audiences shell-shocked. Films like Shabaash Mithu, Looop Lapeta, Dobaaraa and Blurr have been unanimously appreciated, especially on digital platforms

Taapsee Pannu Had Her Fair Share Of Struggles But She Kept Striving

Taapsee faced many obstacles and hurdles on her way but she carved out a niche for herself in the industry with her hard work and talent. Despite being an outsider and not having it easy at the start, she has blazed a trail for others to follow. She has inspired many individuals to chase their dreams and never give up. From being the face of prestigious brands to producing films, Taapsee's star power continues to grow by leaps and bounds. She embarks on another decade in Bollywood and it goes without saying that Taapsee Pannu will continue to shine bright.

Taapsee Pannu's Upcoming Projects

Taapsee will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film gears up for a Christmas 2023 release. The sequel to her successful digital release Haseen Dillruba titled Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba will also release later this year. These two projects have the potential to take Taapsee's fanbase to another level.

We congratulate Taapsee on a decade of great films and performances. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Taapsee Pannu and her upcoming movie projects.

