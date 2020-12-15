Taapsee Pannu deals with 'bad hair day' in the gym as training for Rashmi Rocket intensifies; See Pics

Taapsee Pannu recently took to Instagram to give her fans a good look of her day in the gym and her training regime is definitely not for the faint hearted.

starred earlier this year in Anubhav Sinha's Thappad and won the critics over with her performance. The film did not make much noise at the box office but was well received by the critics and a section of the audience. With showbiz back in business, Taapsee has returned to the sets with full gusto and a packed schedule. The actress has been shooting for Loop Lapeta and Rashmi Rocket and has been undergoing intense training for the latter.

The sports drama, in which Taapsee takes on the role of an athlete, has been working out and training via different methods. She has recently hit the gym and has been working on her arms and back. Taapsee recently took to Instagram to give her fans a good look of her day in the gym and her training regime is definitely not for the faint hearted.

Sharing photos clicked by Tejinder Singh Khamka, the actress can be seen lifting weights with her chiseled arms in focus. However, with so much training, Taapsee revealed that she is also facing a bad hair day. The actress hilariously turned it into a 'look' as she captioned her photos, "Bad hair day in a gym looks like #oneMoreRep #RashmiRocket #AlmostThere."

Take a look at Taapsee's pictures:

Last month, Taapsee had wrapped the first schedule of Rashmi Rocket and called it a 'boot camp'. Sharing a picture of herself running on track, the actress had announced that she will be shooting for Loop Lapeta and then hop back on to Rashmi Rocket.

