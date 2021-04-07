Taapsee Pannu ditches gym for open ground training for Shabaash Mithu; Says ‘No Excuses’

Taapsee Pannu has started the shooting of Shabaash Mithu recently. She has shared the news with her fans

Actress is gearing up for her next film which is a sports drama titled ‘Shabaash Mithu’. The actress is putting all her efforts to get into the skin of the character and it will not be wrong to say that she has done it. Right from the first day, the Thappad actress has been sharing behind-the-scene and training pictures on her Instagram. Fans are also appreciating her hard works. Recently, she has also started the shooting of the film. She had shared the picture of her first day shooting on Instagram.

Today she shared another picture and wrote, “Training during lockdown .... when open ground replaces gym. No excuses :) #ShabaashMithu #WIP.” In the pictures, the actress is seen flaunting her muscular back as she is dressed in a racerback vest. The film is directed by Rahul Dholakia and will be produced by Ajit Andhare. It is worth mentioning here that the Pink actress has never played a sportswoman role before. Unveiling the poster last year, Taapsee had written, “I have always been asked who's your favourite male cricketer but you should ask them who their favourite female cricketer is." The statement that made every cricket lover pause n introspects that do they love the game or the gender playing it. Mithali Raj, you are a 'game changer'.

The Badla actress is currently the busiest one. She has been shooting back to back for movies. The actress has recently wrapped up the shooting of Dobaara with Anurag Basu.

She will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Looop Lapeta.

Also Read: Taapsee Pannu shares ‘DAY 1’ PHOTO as she begins the shooting of sports drama ‘Shabaash Mithu'

Credits :Taapsee Pannu Instagram

Share your comment ×