Taapsee Pannu does some ‘desi jugaad' as her AC stops working amid lockdown

Actress Taapsee Pannu's air conditioner has stopped working, and she has done a "desi jugaad" to repair it.

Taking to Instagram Story, Taapsee posted a video in which we can see a few 'dupattas' tied to the AC, with a bucket attached to it at the bottom, ensuring that the leaked water doesn't splatter on floor.

"So, when your AC gives up and you are not allowed to get an AC repair person at home, what do you do? Because your AC is leaking..." she said in the video.

"The struggle is real," Taapsee added.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Taapsee will be seen in "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket" and "Shabaash Mithu".

