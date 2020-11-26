Taapsee Pannu on doing films in multiple industries: It has helped me grow as an actor and a human being

In a recent interview with a portal, Taapsee Pannu has revealed how she managed to balance her work between both Hindi and South film industries.

, who made her acting debut with the Telugu film Jhummandi Nadam in 2010, has successfully balanced her work in Hindi film industry as well in Tamil and Telugu film industries over the years. She has done many South films before she made her Bollywood debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013. In Bollywood, she has done numerous hit films like Baby, Pink, Badla, Judwaa 2, Badla, Thappad and more.

Recently, in an interview with the ETimes, the Pink actress has revealed how she managed to balance her work between both Hindi and South film industries. Talking about the same, she said many people had told her that she would have to compromise on one (industry) for the other but she never understood the logic behind it. “The one thing I understood was that when I started off in Hindi films, I wanted to give it more attention, as I had to get used to this industry and be more visible here,” Taapsee added.

Taapsee believes everybody knows what one is capable of once the person does a fair amount of work in both the industries. In fact, she didn’t worry about making her presence felt more in one industry over the other. Later, she ensured that she will do at least one South film every year. Recently, Taapsee shot for her Tamil film with actor Vijay Sethupathi in Jaipur.

She explained that she doesn’t have a reason to uproot herself from the South film industries. Taapsee said that people in the South film industries are really good to work with. “The audience there has liked my films for so many years and continue to do so even after I started working in Hindi films,” the Badla actress stated.

On doing films in multiple industries, Taapsee said it has helped her to grow as an actor and a human being. She said that every time she starts a new film, she brushes up her Tamil or Telugu language skills, which is always a learning experience for her. “I consider myself lucky, else who gets the privilege of working in different languages and being accepted in more than one industry? I think it is a luxury,” Taapsee signed off.

