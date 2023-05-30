Taapsee Pannu drops PICS from US vacay; Has HILARIOUS reply when asked about her ‘never ending holiday’

Since the last few weeks, Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has been on a photo-sharing spree! The actress has been dropping the most stunning pictures from her US holiday with her sister Shagun Pannu. Taapsee’s rumoured boyfriend Mathias Boe was also seen in a video clip shared by Taapsee. Taapsee has been treating her 20.4 million followers on Instagram with some postcard-worthy pictures from her vacation for many days now. She was recently asked by one of her friends about her ‘never-ending holiday’, and Taapsee had a hilarious reply!

Taapsee Pannu’s reply when asked about her ‘never-ending’ US holiday

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York. Commenting on one of the posts, an Instagram user, who appears to be Taapsee’s friend, wrote, “What sort of never ending holiday is this? So jealous." The actress hilariously replied, “Are yaar jaa rahe hain wapas. Tu nazar lagaana band kar (we are going back, stop with the evil eye)."

In the most recent post on Instagram, Taapsee Pannu shared pictures from Los Angeles. The first picture shows her posing in the Hall of Portraits at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal Studios. Another picture shows her and Shagun Pannu posing with the iconic ‘Hollywood’ sign board in the background. “The city we have seen so much in films that it feels like we have been there since ever! #LosAngeles,” wrote Taapsee. She also shared a video clip giving fans a sneak-peek into how much fun she had in LA!

Sharing another set of pictures form San Francisco, Taapsee wrote, “Light's fading I'm changing Overthinking, I don't know what to do.. Take me back, take me back #SanFrancisco.”

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. Meanwhile, a few weeks ago, Taapsee shared a poster of her production venture Dhak Dhak. The film is directed by Tarun Dudeja, and stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Sanjana Sanghi. Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, “Starting a new journey with one….. 4 women. 4 bikes. 1 epic journey. #DhakDhak releasing 2023.”

