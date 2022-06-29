Taapsee Pannu on featuring with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki: When you end up getting opportunity to work with him…

Taapsee Pannu is one of the most promising and talented actors in the Indian film industry. She has proved her mettle in several films, and has also received love and adulation from critics and the audience from the same. She will soon be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film Dunki, helmed by ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Taapsee, who happens to be SRK’s fan, is quite excited about the collaboration. Recently, she opened up about the same.

Talking to PTI, Taapsee expressed that getting to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘golden opportunity’. “When you end up getting the opportunity to work with him, it becomes the golden opportunity. And combine with the fact that it is going to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, whose films are classics, it doesn’t get better. I don’t know how will I even ever up it,” the Shabaash Mithu actress stated.

She further added that like Shah Rukh, she too belongs to Delhi, and so, the superstar’s journey in showbiz feels personal. “I don’t miss the opportunity to tell him every time that he is someone who we consider very personal. Even before I met him, his journey felt too personal because of how he started and built an empire for himself,” she said.

Taapsee has earlier featured in Badla with Amitabh Bachchan and Amrita Singh, and the film is a Red Chillies Entertainment production. Taapsee told PTI that the journey from there to featuring as SRK’s co-star is really big.

Talking about Dunki, the social comedy will explore the issue of illegal immigration from India to countries like Canada and USA through backdoor routes called ‘donkey flights’. Apart from Shah Rukh and Taapsee, the film also features Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

The film is backed by Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, and is slated to release on December 22, 2023.

