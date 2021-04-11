Taapsee Pannu is flaunting her 'lockdown Sunday gaze' as she strikes a elegant pose in a monochrome attire

Taapsee Pannu has been shooting back to back and completed many of her projects. She is currently busy in the shooting of Shabaash Mithu.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state because of coronavirus. The state government has already announced a weekend lockdown which has forced some films to stop their shooting midway. Celebrities like , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, , and others have been tested positive and are currently under home quarantine. They are maintaining safety protocols and staying inside. And like any other actor, , who has been shooting for her next sports drama Shabaash Mithu, has shared a picture that aptly explains the feeling of being in lockdown.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, the Pink actress is seen wearing pants and a shirt in white and black colour. She has captioned it as ‘My lockdown Sunday gaze’. The actress's makeup is on point as she opted for kohled eyes and kept her hair tied in a bun style. She has been undergoing rigorous training for the film Shabaash Mithu. It is a biopic on the life of Indian skipper Mithali Raj. The film is being directed by Rahul Dholakia and will be produced by Ajit Andhare.

Earlier, the Thappad actress keeps on sharing pictures from the set of Shabaash Mithu. She had recently posted a picture of her working out in open ground and captioned it as ‘Training during lockdown .... when open ground replaces gym. No excuses :) #ShabaashMithu #WIP.” The actress was seen flaunting her muscular back as she is dressed in a racerback vest.

On the work front, she has many films lined up in her kitty. She will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Looop Lapeta.

