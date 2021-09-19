Taapsee Pannu flaunts her athlete bod as she continues shooting for cricket biopic Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu is knee deep in the shooting of her upcoming cricket biopic Shabaash Mithu and is going all out to essay perfection on screen. For the unversed, Taapsee will be bringing to life Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj's struggles and success. The actress is currently in the middle of a two-month shoot schedule and took to Instagram to share a look with her fans.

On early Sunday morning, Taapsee shared a photo and flaunted her athlete bod that she's getting in shape for to essay the cricketer on screen. In the photo, Taapsee's muscles, her perfectle arched back and strength was visible. The actress captioned the photo saying, "#TheCalmBeforeTheStorm."

Fans and friends were quick to notice Taapsee's physical transformation as one commented, "Mind blowing transformation." Earlier, the cricket biopic was being helmed by Rahul Dholakia. However, the pandemic played spoilsport and it resulted in Dholakia opting out of the project. Now, director Srijit Mukherji is onboard and the film is well underway.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's latest post:

Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Taapsee revealed that she's approaching the film with a clean slate. "I am always in a dilemma whether to get the game right, or focus on her mannerisms and body language on the field. But for (Mithali Raj), the message matters the most," the actress said.

"Now, Srijit wants me to learn things, which I hadn’t as per Rahul’s brief. He wants me to tweak a few mannerisms. I have washed off the previous memories, and am viewing it as base training for the film. Now, we are getting into further detailing of the game," Taapsee added.

The actress also has films like Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta and Blurr in the pipeline. Last weekend her film Annabelle Sethupathi released on streaming platforms.

