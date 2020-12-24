Taapsee Pannu is full of gratitude for her Rashmi Rocket fitness team as she calls them 'frontline soldiers'

From intense training sessions to endless running, Taapsee Pannu has been juggling Rashmi Rocket and Loop Lapeta but acing both.

recently announced wrap on the Ranchi schedule of her next film Rashmi Rocket in which she plays an athlete. One look at Taapsee's Instagram and you can tell the actress has given it all to get into the skin of an athlete. From intense training sessions to endless running, Taapsee has been juggling Rashmi Rocket and Loop Lapeta.

Now, in her latest Instagram post, Taapsee has thanked her entire fitness team for supporting her through this intense journey. Sharing a photo with her team on the tracks, Taapsee wrote, "It was literally a war we were fighting. Everyday , every minute , against time against my physical limitations, against covid and against THE injury I contracted. These were my frontline soldiers in this war."

She personally penned a note for each of her team members as she wrote, "@sujeetkargutkar for taking on a gym novice like me and made sure we could achieve a body we can use as a sketch in a muscle anatomy class soon. @sportsphysio_prachi25 for being more confident than I was after my injury that I can bounce back and be even better and stronger than I was ever before @munmun.ganeriwal who never really made me hate what I was eating everyday because food is much more than just a fuel for the sardarni in me. @crastomelwyn sir for being ever so encouraging from day 1 . I have a feeling he has secretly gone n enrolled me in an athletic tournament already you made me feel like I’m actually an athlete ! Thank you for being instrumental in this transformation that will be remembered for life ,not just by me #RashmiRocket #MySoldiers."

Take a look at Taapsee's post:

