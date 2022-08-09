Taapsee Pannu gets into argument with paparazzi at Dobaara event; Says 'Please talk to me respectfully'

Taapsee Pannu is currently gearing for the release of her mystery drama film, Dobaaraa, alongside Pavail Gulati. It is slated to release in theatres on August 19 and is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage. To note, this marks Taapsee and Pavail's second collaboration after the 2020 released film Thappad. Recently, the Saand Ki Aankh actress attended a promotional event for her upcoming film Dobaaraa at Mithibai College in Mumbai and got into a heated argument with the paparazzi.

Taapsee is seen arriving at the venue and immediately rushing inside instead of giving the paparazzi a few minutes to take pictures of her. Later, she got into an argument with the paparazzi outside the venue after they requested her to stop for photographs, and the actress tried to clarify that she followed the instructions that were given to her according to which they would have been waiting inside. Later, when the photographers told her they have been waiting for two hours, she said, “Yaar daant kyun rahe ho? Isme meri kya galti hai? Mereko kyun sunaa rahe ho? (Why are you yelling at me? What is my fault)?”

Check out Taaapsee Pannu's VIDEO:

While one of the photographers told the actor that they have been waiting for her for a long, the actress said, “Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully." While Taapsee's co-star Pavail Gulati also came and stood behind her. After saying this, the actress folded her hands and asked the paparazzi to take her pictures.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee will be seen next in Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. It will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.

