Taapsee Pannu gets candid on reuniting with her favourite Anurag Kashyap & why she's scared of monotony.

After their first successful outing with Manmarziyaan, Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have embarked on a friendship like no other. The actress-filmmaker duo joined hands once more earlier this year for sci-fi thriller Dobaaraa. While they have already finished shooting for the film, Taapsee in a recent conversation got candid about her bond with Anurag.

Speaking to Mid-Day, the actress said, "Even after Manmarziyaan got over, we have consistently been in touch. He has been a friend. In fact, I admire him more as a person than the director he is. So, it was taken for granted that we will work together. We will collaborate in the future again, [and I am certain] it will be something crazy. We have taken each other’s presence in our lives for granted, but when he is on the set as a director, I don’t take him for granted."

Elaborating on her upcoming project Dobaaraa with her favourite director, Taapsee said, "The story jumps different time zones that will connect. Dobaaraa will be unique. When it comes to Anurag, people know the story will be presented in a (perfect) way."

With every new film, there's no doubt that Taapsee pushes the envelope and same is the case with her next film Rashmi Rocket. Bringing to screen the issue of gender testing amongst female athletes, Taapsee said, "I want to bring something new to the screen because it motivates me to keep working. If I keep repeating a certain formula, thinking why fix it if it ain’t broke, then it will become like sleepwalking. I am scared of monotony, and directors (like Kashyap and Akarsh Khurana) take more than half the responsibility of making sure I am not being repetitive."

Taapsee Pannu's Rashmi Rocket hits streaming platform ZEE5 on 15 October 2021.

