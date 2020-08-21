Taapsee Pannu is 'getting back on track' as Rashmi Rocket to go on floors in November

  1. Home
The first project post lockdown on Taapsee Pannu's agenda is a sports drama that has evoked a lot of interest. Today, the actress took to social media to announce some details.
After weeks of social media showdown, Taapsee Pannu is now looking forward to go back to what she does best -- Acting. The actress is all set to get back to the new normal and resume shooting. The first project on Taapsee's agenda is a sports drama that has evoked a lot of interest. Today, Taapsee took to social media to announce that she will start shooting for the film in November.  

Sharing a picture of her character look, Taapsee tweeted, "Getting back on track, one lap at a time! #RashmiRocket to start shooting this November. #FridaysWithRSVP (sic)." Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Rashmi Rocket is based in the salt marshes of Kutch, and the film is about a young village girl, who is an incredibly fast runner. 

Interestingly, everyone in the village fondly calls her Rocket and when she gets a chance to showcase her talent professionally, she leaves no stone unturned and jumps at the opportunity. Last year, Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed the first look of Rashmi Rocket and the first motion poster also was released in August 2019. 

For the unversed, Rashmi Rocket is based on an original story by Nanda Periyasamy. Speaking to Pinkvilla about the film, Taapsee had earlier said, "This story instantly hit the right chord when I heard the idea. One of those few films I was waiting to be developed into a script for me to do. What excited me most was the human drama that unfolds in her life which makes it much more than a regular story of an athlete." 

