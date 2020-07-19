  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Taapsee Pannu gives a quirky spin to her 'quarantine post' from the sets of 'Badla'

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback "quarantine post" featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan and director Sujoy Ghosh from the sets of their film "Badla".
3620 reads Mumbai
Taapsee Pannu gives a quirky spin to her 'quarantine post' from the sets of 'Badla'Taapsee Pannu gives a quirky spin to her 'quarantine post' from the sets of 'Badla'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taapsee took to her verified account on Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself along with Big B and Ghosh. In the image, Amitabh is seen reading, while Taapsee and the film's director are looking at the paper the thespian is holding.

Giving the caption a quirky spin, Taapsee wrote: "Me looking at how much of the scene is left for the day. Mr. Bachchan continues to rehearse non stop. Sujoy is thinking of where can he find good pizza for dinner post pack up. The usual on #Badla set #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost."

"Badla", toplined by Amitabh Bachchan, is a remake of Oriol Paulo's 2016 Spanish hit, "The Invisible Guest". The 2019 thriller also stars Amrita Singh.

Taapsee had recently described Amrita as "one of the rare actors who has a very nonchalant depth in her performance".

Taapsee has her kitty full with movies like "Haseen Dillruba", "Rashmi Rocket", "Shabaash Mithu" and the Hindi remake of the German experimental thriller film "Run Lola Run".

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement