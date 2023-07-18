Taapsee Pannu gives savage reply to fan who asked about her marriage plans; Says 'I am not pregnant...'

Actress Taapsee Pannu who had six film releases last year has consciously been taking a sabbatical from social media platforms. Knowingly, she rarely reveals anything about her personal life. The actress has been dating Badminton player Mathias Boe for nine years and the couple is often seen together on holidays. On Monday evening, Taapsee took to Instagram to interact with her fans in her first Ask Me Anything session in which she talked about her films and love life. When asked about her plans to get married, Taapsee had a witty response to the fan.

Taapsee Pannu answers fan questions

During her interaction session, a fan asked Taapsee when she was planning to get married. Taapsee couldn’t contain her laughter at this question and said,“I am not pregnant as yet.” She added, “So not anytime soon; I shall let you all know.”

The Badla actress also disclosed the reason for staying away from social media. Taapsee said that she had initially joined the platform to connect and interact with people in a positive environment but now it has become toxic. She further added that people are just wanting to pull others down which she doesn’t like and therefore will find a way to meet her admirers somewhere else.

Talking about her travel plans, Taapsee said that she has probably been holidaying more than working this year. However, she is interested in visiting Krabi island.

Giving an update to her fans about her upcoming film, superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, Taapsee said that she still had a few days of shooting left. And only the director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani can provide with more details like when the first look would come out. She is very happy to be a part of the film.

Taapsee Pannu’s work front

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in horror film Blurr which also marked her first production. She is currently shooting for her next Tamil project Alien which is a high concept film. She is also working in the sequel of the romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey. Dunki with her and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead is scheduled to be released in December, 2023.

